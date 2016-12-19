1966 Jaguar E-Type Series I ($170,000)

Location : New York, New York

: New York, New York Chassis #: 1E12774

#: Engine : 4.2L Inline 6 with triple SU Carburetors

: 4.2L Inline 6 with triple SU Carburetors Mileage : 40,164 – believed to be original

: 40,164 – believed to be original Transmission : 4-speed manual

: 4-speed manual Color : Dark Blue Metallic | Dove Gray Leather

: Dark Blue Metallic | Dove Gray Leather Production Run: 5,888 4.2L LHD Roadsters

The Series I E-Type is undeniably cool and widely regarded as one of the most important automobiles ever made.Unlike other cars which take time to earn the appreciation of enthusiasts, the E-Type received instantaneous acclaim from its 1961 Geneva Motor Show debut.

Aside from its undeniable good looks, E-Type lust is also attributed to state-of-the-art engineering and competitive pricing in the market – the ultimate trifecta. Derived from Jaguar’s racing success at the time were features like front and rear independent suspension, rear inboard disc brakes, rack and pinion steering, and a superb twin cam engine. At its launch, you could get all of this for less money than the the outgoing Jaguar XK150.

DESIGN

The man behind the XK-E was Malcolm Sayer, an expert mathematician who was far ahead of his time incorporating advanced scientific methods into the design process. Unlike the more flamboyant Italian designers, his association with the design of the car was arguably more understated even though the E-Type was an instant hit. While the car’s beauty shocked the industry and the world upon its unveiling, it should have come as no surprise considering Sayer’s previous design triumphs: the stunning Jaguar C-Type and D-Type.

E1A and E2A Prototypes

THE CAR

This 4.2L OTS example was previously owned by a collector and had a full restoration around the early 2000’s along with a documented partial restoration in 2010. Additional work and mechanical servicing were completed earlier this year. More details below.

EXTERIOR

Body – The 2010 partial restoration included the remediation of paint bubbles found on the driver’s side rocker panel and lower sides of the doors, as well as fresh rubber seals throughout. The car has no rust and there is no evidence of any accidents. The panel fit is consistent and correct.

Full restoration photos are available upon request.

Paint – In 2010, the car received a body-off respray in dark blue metallic pearl. The work was done to a very high standard and still retains an excellent shine today.

Chrome & Glass – The chrome is in excellent condition and every piece has been replated: bumpers, door frame and handles, bezels, and switches. Both the glass and weatherstripping are in great condition as well.

Wheels – The 15-inch chrome wire wheels are believed to be original and in like-new condition. The spare wheel is also included.

Convertible top -The top is easy to operate, with a smooth action and a tight seal when in place.

INTERIOR

Steering wheel – The wood steering wheel is believed to be original and is in good condition, with no chips or wood decay. The polished aluminum spokes have some slight patina consistent with an original item.

Dashboard & Instrumentation – All vehicles produced post-September 1963 switched from the early polished aluminum dashboard to black vinyl.The dashboard and dashtop are in immaculate condition and free of cracks, while all of the Smiths gauges work properly. An aftermarket Pioneer stereo deck is fitted.

Seats, Trim & Carpet – The 4.2L’s featured updated, more comfortable 6-pleat seats compared to the bucket-style version found in the 3.8L’s. This example’s interior has been redone and is fitted with gray seats, both of which are in good condition with light creasing on the backrests and center armrest. During the 2010 partial restoration, fresh door sills were installed. The carpets are like new.

MECHANICAL

Engine – In 1965, the 4.2L I6 with triple SU carburetors was introduced. While not as high-revving as the 3.8L, the newer unit was more a torquier engine better suited for the US market.This E-Type features its original motor restored to a high standard.

Original Motor : Yes, numbers matching.

: Yes, numbers matching. Engine # : 7E8454-9

: 7E8454-9 2010 Restoration : Exhaust replaced with full stainless steel system, new motor and exhaust mounts, new alternator, Mallory dual point distributor and CoolCat cooling fan installed.

: Exhaust replaced with full stainless steel system, new motor and exhaust mounts, new alternator, Mallory dual point distributor and CoolCat cooling fan installed. 2016 Restoration : Engine serviced and carburetors rebuilt.

: Engine serviced and carburetors rebuilt. The Drive: The car fires up on first crank without issue. The acceleration is smooth and plentiful indicating a clean mechanical bill of health.

Transmission – The 4-speed fully synchronized gearbox was standard in the 4.2L models, improving performance, drivability and reduceing drivetrain noise. The original transmission in this car has been refreshed to great detail.

Original Transmission : Yes, numbers matching.

: Yes, numbers matching. Gearbox # : EJ7656

: EJ7656 2010 Restoration : Rear assembly removed to replace all bearings and seals, and lower fulcrum pivots. New U-joints and half shafts.

: Rear assembly removed to replace all bearings and seals, and lower fulcrum pivots. New U-joints and half shafts. The Drive: The car shifts well and the clutch feels solid with no signs of slippage.

Handling – The Series I E-Types had rack and pinion steering, rear inboard brakes, and fully independent suspension. The front featured torsion bar style with transverse upper and lower wishbones, Girling monotube shock absorbers, and an anti-roll bar. The rear featured coilovers, lower wishbones and radius arms. The 4.2L update was also fitted with 4-wheel vacuum-assisted Dunlop disc brakes.

2010 Restoration : Brake master cylinder replaced.

: Brake master cylinder replaced. 2016 Restoration : New steering rack, column bushings.

: New steering rack, column bushings. The Drive: Steering is tight, void of any bias, and true to the Series I’s legendary handling.Recent servicing has resulted in firm and confidence-inspiring brakes.

ORIGINALITY

While this is a very well-restored, numbers matching example, the exterior color is not original or period correct.

DOCUMENTATION

The sale is accompanied by the following documents:

Original Operating, Maintenance, and Servicing Handbook

Original Maintenance chart

Invoices from 2010 Partial Restoration

MARKET OBSERVATIONS

Here are a few comparable sales from recent activity in the market for 4.2L Roadsters:

RM Monterey 2016: 1965 E-Type S1 Roaster – $253,000 – Nuts and bolts restoration finished in original color with minor performance upgrades, 26K miles.

– Nuts and bolts restoration finished in original color with minor performance upgrades, 26K miles. Gooding Monterey 2016: 1966 E-Type S1 Roadster – $253,000 – Well restored example.

OUR THOUGHTS

Best of the best: Of the three series production run, the Series I 4.2 is widely considered to be the most desirable as later models, particularly in the US market, suffered from safety and emissions standards that resulted in poorer performance and inferior styling.

Parts available: While most E-Types command prices north of $100k, the availability of parts is quite high considering the quantity originally produced and thus the knowledge base and community is active and engaged.

MEET THE SELLER

This car is for sale by Elliot Cuker of Cooper Classics in New York City. You can get to know him better here.

