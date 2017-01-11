1989 Ferrari 328 GTS ($145,000)

Written by Andrew Golseth

Photography by Cooper Naitove

Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Chassis: ZFFXA20A0A0K0081196

ZFFXA20A0A0K0081196 Engine: 3.2-Liter V8

3.2-Liter V8 Transmission: 5-Speed Manual

5-Speed Manual Mileage: 14,553 Miles

14,553 Miles Color: Rosso Corsa | Tan Leather

Rosso Corsa | Tan Leather Production Run: 6,068 (292 with ABS)

PININFARINA’S SUBTLE WEDGE

Thanks to a certain ‘80s television show that revolved around Tom Selleck’s impeccable moustache, you recognize this shape. Even those who aren’t infatuated with automobiles know what the Ferrari 308 is—even if they don’t know the “308” designation they at least recognize the unmistakable Italian wedge.

Debuting at the 1975 Paris Auto Show, the striking Pininfarina design was quite ahead of its time. So much so, that it remained in production largely unchanged for eight years—quite a lengthy cycle for a marque like Ferrari. With a five-speed gated manual, a howling 3.0-liter V8 mounted amidships, flip-up headlights, dramatic functional side scoops, and origami-like sharp creased bodylines, the 308 offered as much style as it did performance.

In 1985, the 308 received its first major update, which consisted of many changes throughout the car both mechanically and cosmetically. Enter the Ferrari 328. Like the 308, the 328 was offered in two body styles, the GTS (Gran Turismo Spider) or GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta)—Targa or fixed roof, respectively. The Quattrovalvole 3.0-liter V8 was carried over but punched out to 3.2-liters.

The new displacement upped horsepower to 270 equating to a zero-to-60 time of just 5.5 seconds—no slouch in 1985 and still rather quick today. With a top speed of 166mph, it’s reassuring to hear that under the angular Pininfarina coachwork is a nicely kitted-out tubular chassis equipped with four-wheel independent suspension complete with anti-roll bars and four-wheel disc brakes.

DESIGN

Although largely resembling the original 308 design, the 328 was updated with softer lines, most noticeable at the front and rear. The bumpers were redesigned and color-matched instead of the dating black finish worn on the 308. The fascia was revised to incorporate a larger sectioned egg crate grille with larger turn indicators/fog lamps and the fender vents of above the headlight pockets were deleted.

Inside the 328, the cabin received new bucket seats, new stitching throughout, refined materials, modern switchgear, and revised door panels to match the updated exterior. Produced from 1985 to 1989, just 7,400 were produced with all but 1,300-some-odd 328 optioned in GTS targa spec—hey, it was the ‘80s.

THE CAR

This 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS is a final year model with only 14,553 miles of use. This all-original and unmodified example has been under the care of just two owners since new. The car is as it came from the factory with the exception of new tires, fluids, drive belts, Tubi exhaust and a modern Clarion DRX 4575 (both original components included in sale).

In August 2016, the car received a ‘Full Service’ from the expert Ferrari technicians at Pocono Sports Car, which included all new fluids, an air-conditioning system recharge, and complete belt service.

EXTERIOR

Body – 328’s benefit from Zincrox coated steel panels, giving them added rust protection from the factory. This example has no rust or accident damage meaning all original body panels with even panel gaps throughout.

Paint – The body wears the factory-applied non-metallic Rosso Corsa paint that retains good shine with no major imperfections to note.

Trim and Glass – All pieces of glass, including the windshield, are original to the car with no pitting, cracks, or etching. The lighting equipment is clean, undamaged, and fully functional. All rubber seals and gaskets are solid with no fading or dry rot damage.

Wheels – The quintessential 80s five-spoke “star” shaped alloy wheels wear their original metallic silver paint with no curb rash or peeling and are complete with all four yellow prancing horse adorned center caps—the original spare wheel is included.

Targa top – The Targa top is in great condition with a clean and correct fit. There are no creaks from ill-fitting rubber gaskets during the drive.

INTERIOR

Steering Wheel – The factory three-spoke leather wrapped MOMO wheel is clean, void of a greasy finish, unscratched spokes, and center cap matching horn button.

Dashboard & Instrumentation – The factory optioned leather wrapped dash is taut with no wrinkles, tears, or sun damage. The original Veglia Borletti instruments are all working properly with even amber back lighting.

Seats, Trim, & Carpet – The tan carpeting and prancing horse embroidered floor mats are clean. The tan leather seat covers look like-new with no creasing, broken bolstering, or tears—the door panels are in equally tip-top shape. During the cars 2016 service at Pocono Sportscar, the drivers seat and parking brake received light leather repair. The polished gated shifter plate is clean and looking enticing as ever and the switchgear and dials look factory fresh. The only non-original item on the vehicle is the Clarion CD player, which can easily be removed—the original tape deck is included.

AC and Electronics – The AC blows cold and all electronics are working correctly.

MECHANICAL

Engine – A 0-60 time of 5.9 seconds and a 163 MPH top speed are derived from Ferrari’s 270 HP Tipo F105CB. Quick by modern standards, this power came from an increase in bore and stroke, updated pistons and an electric Marelli ignition system. The original 3.2-liter Quattrovalvole V8 engine in this example is original and has not been opened since its factory assemblage. All mechanical components are original to the car with the exception of a Tubi exhaust

Original Motor: Yes.

Yes. Engine # : 17402

: 17402 2016 Maintenance : August 2016 – The car received the Major Service at Pocono Sportscar including the following parts: timing belt, water pump belt, alternator belt, air filter, oil filter and oil sump gasket.

: August 2016 – The car received the Major Service at Pocono Sportscar including the following parts: timing belt, water pump belt, alternator belt, air filter, oil filter and oil sump gasket. The Drive: With a zero-to-60 time in 5.5 seconds and a 166 mph top speed on tap through the clink of the gated five-speed manual transmission, this targa top icon of the ‘80s is a joy to rev-out with its responsive mid-mounted V8 producing a respectable 270 horsepower.

Transmission – The 328 was offered only as a 5-speed manual,

Original Transmission: Yes.

Yes. 2016 Maintenance: The car received a new gearbox pan gasket.

The car received a new gearbox pan gasket. The Drive: The iconic Ferrari gated shifted provides a fantastic shifting experience. The clutch is easy to operate with smooth action and the transmission shifts without issue. The gated manual is a dream to drive and one of the defining driving characteristic only a classic Ferrari can provide.

Handling – The 328 benefits from all-round independent suspension via double wishbones. Midway through the 1988 production, the 328 received ABS brakes and the 1989 model saw updated staggered wheels, steering rack position make them the most desirable in terms of handling.

The Drive: The car drives like-new with responsive acceleration, biting brakes, and tight suspension that offers plenty of feedback through the rack and pinion steering.

ORIGINALITY

The following items on this 328 are not original (although original parts included with sale):

Clarion Radio Deck (original included with sale)

Tubi Exhaust (original included with sale)

Routine maintenance items—such as tires, fluids, filters, and belts

DOCUMENTATION

The sale includes the original spare wheel and tire, owner’s manuals, warranty card, and service invoices.

OWNERSHIP TIMELINE

1989 – 2014 | Ross Provenzano | Long Island, NJ

2014 – 2016 | Scott Ehrenberg | Warren, NJ

2016 – Present | Cooper Classics – New York, NY

MARKET OBSERVATIONS

Gooding Pebble Beach 2016: 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS – $165,000 – Red/tan, 18k miles, multiple Platinum Award winner

– Red/tan, 18k miles, multiple Platinum Award winner Mecum Monterey 2016: 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS – $190,000 – Red/tan, 1 owner, 2,135 miles.

– Red/tan, 1 owner, 2,135 miles. RM London 2014: 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS – $261,301 – Red/tan, brand new car with less than 200km.

OUR THOUGHTS

Analog Experience: The 328 is one of the last gated shifters before driver aids became more prominent.

Usable Classic: Compared to other Ferraris, the 328 is popular due to its relative reliability and ease of servicing (does not require engine-out service for belt change).

Ticks All The Right Boxes: This car is a low mileage, all-original, numbers-matching, late production example presented in the classic color combination.

Pop-up Headlights: No explanation needed.

MEET THE SELLER

This car is for sale by Elliot Cuker of Cooper Classics in New York City. You can get to know him better here.

