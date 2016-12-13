Join the Family

2016 Holiday Gift Guide #6: Racing Prodigy

2016 Holiday Gift Guide #6: Racing Prodigy

December 13, 2016
December 13, 2016
We’ve been putting together some of our favorite items from the Petrolicious store, thoughtfully coordinated into themes that celebrate cars & motorsport heritage.

For most of us, the love for cars started at an early age. Whether it was riding in the family vehicle or playing with your toy cars, the one thing that remains the same is the influence these experiences had on us. Some of us have gone on to own the cars of our dreams or even build them. For others, we continue to admire them by trekking to local cars & coffees every Sunday morning or attending motorsport events in our free time. Now it’s our turn to inspire the next generation of enthusiasts who will carry on the flame that was ignited in us long ago. Our sixth gift guide contains a variety of products which would make a great gift for any child this holiday season.

Head on over to the shop to see the full Racing Prodigy gift collection.

