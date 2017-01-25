3 Vintage Driving Watches You Can Buy Right Now

From budget-friendly chronographs, to Rolexes worthy of world class collections, we’ve got a nice little mix of watches today to satisfy collectors of all sorts. Here’s a look at what’s been testing my ability to resist over the past seven days.

Rolex Pre-Daytona Ref. 6238

If the happenings of the auction world are to be interpreted as a glimpse into the watch market’s future, you wouldn’t be wrong to see big things in store for Pre-Daytona’s. Just like all other Rolexes of a similar vintage, clean examples have seen a gradual increase in value over the years, but with the recent sale of several remarkable and uncommon examples, it could be said that a new enthusiasm has been found for the Daytona’s older brother.

Speaking of remarkable examples, that’s exactly what we’ve got here, as evidenced by the stunning and perfectly preserved black gilt dial. This is a 1965 Ref. 6238 Pre-Daytona, which was the last reference to have been produced before the introduction of the first Daytona reference — the Ref. 6239. In comparison to later Daytona’s of the 60s and 70s, this watch will tend to be less noticeable, and fly under the radar of most, but I think that’s part of the appeal, and a large part of why I personally like these understated Rolex chronographs so much.

Vintage Clebar Chronograph

Though the watch I put on almost every day of the week may have a restrained steel case and black dial, the desire to wear something with a dash of whimsy does arise every now and again. If the same can be said of you, then you might take a liking to this next vintage chronograph by Clebar.

With a blue sunburst dial, iridescent fuchsia hands, and an acrylic bezel accented with touches of royal blue and light grey, there’s a lot going on here. The look admittedly may not be for everybody, but those with a penchant for colorful watches will certainly appreciate this one.

Vintage Vetta Chronograph

Your last vintage chronograph for the week is one that I had never seen before, but now can’t seem to get out of my head. While looking for a Siffert Autavia, I stumbled upon this — a two-register Vetta that looks to powered by a Cal. 11 Chronomatic movement.

It’s clean, looks to be unpolished, and is being sold with its original, Vetta-branded bracelet, so there’s not much to complain about with this one. Must. Resist!

