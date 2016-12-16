5 Instagrammers Worth Following, December 16th Edition

Your feed needs watering, we’re here to help. Here are 5 accounts that have caught our attention this week.

If Petrolicious was focused solely on classic Land Rovers, this is what it would look like. These guys do a killer job of making us jealous enough to want to hit the trail every weekend.

Top notch shooter, total pro. Get ready for gratuitous beauty.

The curated account from the team behind Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond’s social media platform. It’s just getting started, excited to see where they take it.

Simple, clean and classic cars all over Southern California.

The designer behind the original Ford GT lives an exceptionally colorful life, punctuated with ludicrous muscle cars. Follow along with him here.

