Journal: 5 Instagrammers Worth Following, December 16th Edition

5 Instagrammers Worth Following, December 16th Edition

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
December 16, 2016
2 comments

Your feed needs watering, we’re here to help. Here are 5 accounts that have caught our attention this week.

If Petrolicious was focused solely on classic Land Rovers, this is what it would look like. These guys do a killer job of making us jealous enough to want to hit the trail every weekend.

Top notch shooter, total pro. Get ready for gratuitous beauty.

The curated account from the team behind Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond’s social media platform. It’s just getting started, excited to see where they take it.

Simple, clean and classic cars all over Southern California.

The designer behind the original Ford GT lives an exceptionally colorful life, punctuated with ludicrous muscle cars. Follow along with him here.

Tags Instagram Roundup
Join the Conversation
2
2 Comments on "5 Instagrammers Worth Following, December 16th Edition"

Samir Shirazi
Samir Shirazi

Maybe You get interested to know that much classic cars hidden somewhere!
https://www.instagram.com/classicopedia.ir/

3 days 6 hours ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger
Note to Alloy and Grit . Get your magazine into a few Colorado bookstores . I mean seriously .. Pennsylvania over the largest LR per capita state in the nation ? Suggestions ; Tattered Cover in Denver / Centennial / DIA . THE CO independent bookseller … with a mighty fine and extensive magazine rack I might add . Carl’s Pharmacy in Aspen [ the bookstore in town .. Explore.. doesn’t carry magazines ] Between the Covers in Telluride and Off the Beaten Path in Steamboat Springs would be the others I’d be pushing to get into . Seriously gents… Read more »
4 days 23 hours ago
