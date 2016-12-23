Join the Family

Journal: 5 Instagrammers Worth Following December 23 Edition

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
December 23, 2016
Your feed needs watering, we’re here to help. Here are 5 accounts that have caught our attention this week.

A photo posted by Dennis Noten (@dennisnoten) on

A photo posted by Dennis Noten (@dennisnoten) on

Young gun lens slinger Dennis Noten is quickly building a name and a following for his dramatic photos of beautiful classics on lonely back roads. We’re fast fans of his work, and you will be too.

We’re lucky to have been able to work with Mathieu on a number of shoots. He’s based just outside of Paris, and to say that he has his finger on the pulse of French Classic Car Culture would be a massive understatement.

The English arm of The Classic Car Club is always up to something exciting. We’ll actually be with them next week to check out their 280SL Pagoda. Stay tuned to their feed for the latest from Pitfield street.

Did you dig our interview with John Bothwell today? Of course you did, their product is simply incredible. Keep up with John as he travels the world in their Bugatti Type 35s.

A photo posted by The RSR Project (@rsrproject) on

We’re currently working with RSR Project on a few of their builds, one of which is currently listed in the Petrolicious Marketplace. The cars are just tremendous in their attention to detail, and for the price offer what we believe to be a tremendous value. They’ve just started up their instagram, so keep an eye on these cats.

Tags Automotive Photography/ Instagram Roundup
