Journal: 5 Instagrammers Worth Following, February 3rd Edition

5 Instagrammers Worth Following, February 3rd Edition

Andrew Golseth By Andrew Golseth
February 3, 2017
Your feed needs watering, we’re here to help. Here are 5 accounts that have caught our attention this week.

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Do you like seeing legendary racers going ‘round a circuit? The Goodwood Festival of Speed only happens once a year, but they keep the content going 365 via Instagram. Follow them @fosgoodwood, what are you waiting for?

Wrist candy and classic cars have a long-standing love affair. If you’re a time ticker toting petrolhead, check out @mrvintageguide for some tasty old watch content.

A photo posted by @cruisefocus on

A photo posted by @cruisefocus on

Are you curious as to what the classic car scene looks like in The Land Of The Rising Sun? Give Nobuyuki Tamura a follow @cruisefocus. He seems to be at every Japanese Nostalgic Car gathering on Honshu and has a unique way of, you guessed it, focusing on cruising cars.

Did you check out our feature on a Jeep designer’s Honda Acty Kei truck? FCA employee Adam Hubers has a thing for custom and quirky rides but appreciates just about every type of vehicle. Check out his diverse local coverage @detroitcars.

A photo posted by @anthonyrimicci on

A photo posted by @anthonyrimicci on

If you’ve got a hankering for Alfas and vintage racing (who doesn’t) then you should probably be following @anthonyrimicci of famed Los Angeles based garage Santo’s Italian Car Service. The man knows how to drive and race tastefully.

