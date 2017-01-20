5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 20th Edition

Your feed needs watering, we’re here to help. Here are 5 accounts that have caught our attention this week.

We’ve just started following Glenn, always seems to be around something excellent. Excited to see how he grows his account.

Michael Potiker is a long standing friend of Petrolicious. We’ve featured his 190SL way back when, but he’s really developing his own photographic style when it comes to automotive. Oh, he also picked up a pair of those Snapchat Glasses to give the occasional first person perspective into what he’s driving.

Stunning photography, 100% of the time. Laurent’s at all the classic races, doing it all. Don’t let your jealousy get the best of you.

We’ve featured Japandrewsan way back when, but he’s officially part of the Petrolicious crew now as a staff writer with us. Want to stay up to date on everything he’s got going on? Give Andrew Golseth a follow.

Humble guy, killer photographer. We’re excited to be working more and more with Shane Allen, his signature style is deeply enjoyable to follow along to.

Join the Conversation