Journal: 5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 20th Edition

5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 20th Edition

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
January 20, 2017
Your feed needs watering, we’re here to help. Here are 5 accounts that have caught our attention this week.

A photo posted by Glenn Slopsma (@glennslopsma) on

We’ve just started following Glenn, always seems to be around something excellent. Excited to see how he grows his account.

Michael Potiker is a long standing friend of Petrolicious. We’ve featured his 190SL way back when, but he’s really developing his own photographic style when it comes to automotive. Oh, he also picked up a pair of those Snapchat Glasses to give the occasional first person perspective into what he’s driving.

Stunning photography, 100% of the time. Laurent’s at all the classic races, doing it all. Don’t let your jealousy get the best of you.

A photo posted by Andrew Golseth (@japandrewsan) on

We’ve featured Japandrewsan way back when, but he’s officially part of the Petrolicious crew now as a staff writer with us. Want to stay up to date on everything he’s got going on? Give Andrew Golseth a follow.

A photo posted by Shane Allen (@shallen) on

A photo posted by Shane Allen (@shallen) on

Humble guy, killer photographer. We’re excited to be working more and more with Shane Allen, his signature style is deeply enjoyable to follow along to.

