Journal: 5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 27th Edition

5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 27th Edition

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
January 27, 2017
Your feed needs watering, we’re here to help. Here are 5 accounts that have caught our attention this week.

Brilliant detail shooter. If it’s macro, Scott’s snapping it. Based in the UK so expect a bit of rain in the frame.

The Gerace family has been faithfully serving the flat six community for decades. Based in Los Angeles they do some of the finest mechanical work anywhere in the world. They’re just flat out good people, fun to keep an eye on what they’re up to.

Historic automotive repair, they get VERY busy around Goodwood time. Always a tasty bit of kit rolling out of their garages.

Corbin’s just getting into the classic car photography game, but we’re loving what we’re seeing. Expect us to be working a lot more with this young gun as he progresses!

How the Design Director of Ferrari doesn’t have a bajillion followers is beyond us. As of this posting he’s at 623, let’s change that.

