Join the Family

Petrolicious members are the few, the proud, the ones who Drive Tastefully. Sign up to engage in conversations and receive our weekly newsletter.

Already a member?

How was the drive?

We're glad you're back.

Not a member yet?

Forgot your password?

Reset Your Password

Gear: Celebrating Motorsport Heritage With The Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph

Celebrating Motorsport Heritage With The Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph

By Isaac Wingold
January 26, 2017
1 comments

Photography by Autodromo and Ted Gushue

For quite some time now, Autodromo has arguably been the foremost name in automotive lifestyle products. We’ve come to love their driving gloves, sunglasses, and other various accessories, but the main event has always been their watches, which are especially well made, and well-suited for watch collectors and petrolheads alike. Their latest release — the Monoposto Chronograph — might look familiar, and that’s probably because you’ve seen it before. Sort of. Allow me to explain.

Back in 2012, Autodromo launched with a seductively simple timepiece, the Monoposto – a time-only wristwatch inspired by a simpler era of single-seat Grand Prix racing. While driver’s cockpits are now riddled with unimaginable amounts of tech, getting behind the wheel was once a far more raw, and visceral experience, which Autodromo successfully channeled through the incorporation of a “redline” crystal. This detail was inspired by the lines that mechanics would add to driver’s rev counters, and surely played a part in making the original Monoposto somewhat of a cult classic.

Fast forward five years, and we now have the Monoposto Chronograph, which carries on the legacy of the Monoposto in the form of the brand’s very first automatic chronograph. This milestone in the brand’s story has been made possible through the use of Seiko’s NE88 automatic column wheel chronograph movement, which can be seen clearly through the engraved display caseback.

Like any of the brand’s other releases, the Monoposto Chronograph has been designed with obsessive attention to detail. Some of our favourite finishing touches include the concentric lines that trace the bezel, the contrasting hands, and the stainless steel roller buckle, which when paired with the handmade leather strap, is reminiscent of the hardware seen on vintage leather bonnet straps.

The $1,800 Monoposto Chronograph will be produced in a limited run of just 500 pieces total, with 200 in black, 200 in silver, and 100 in striking Azzurro. To get yours now, visit the Petrolicious Shop.

Tags Autodromo/ Monoposto/ The Shop
Join the Conversation
View Comments

1
Related
Car Art with an Unexpected Twist
9
Gear Car Art with an Unexpected Twist
April 22, 2015
Autodromo’s New Blue Dial Prototipo Is Just in Time for Winter
3
Gear Autodromo’s New Blue Dial Prototipo Is Just in Time for Winter
November 17, 2014
Are these the Ultimate Driving Shoes?
3
Gear Are these the Ultimate Driving Shoes?
April 30, 2014
Car Inspiration: Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale
2
Gear Car Inspiration: Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale
September 5, 2013
Integrate the Integrale into Your Reading List
6
Gear Integrate the Integrale into Your Reading List
May 1, 2013
Book Review: Affiches de l'automobile
18
Gear Book Review: Affiches de l'automobile
November 12, 2012

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Celebrating Motorsport Heritage With The Autodromo Monoposto Chronograph"

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Bill Meyer
Bill Meyer

Nice lookin’ watch, particularly the version with the light blue face which reminds me of a tach on a Birdcage Maser I saw once.

Still, for $1800 I could get some 15″ 6 piston Brembo’s for the front of my ‘Stang……..just sayin’.

I guess time doesn’t mean that much to this car geek.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 40 minutes ago
wpDiscuz