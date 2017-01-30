Join the Family

Petrolicious members are the few, the proud, the ones who Drive Tastefully. Sign up to engage in conversations and receive our weekly newsletter.

Already a member?

How was the drive?

We're glad you're back.

Not a member yet?

Forgot your password?

Reset Your Password

Featured: GALLERY: Behind The Scenes Of The 24 Hours Of Daytona

GALLERY: Behind The Scenes Of The 24 Hours Of Daytona

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
January 30, 2017
0 comments

Photography by Ted Gushue

As automotive enthusiasts there are few halls as hallowed as the 24 Hours of Daytona. For me, this was my first pilgrimage to the Eastern Florida town that’s made and broken so many of the automotive legends that are the cornerstone of Petrolicious. I was the guest of our friends at Lamborghini, who while have no official factory team in the race were present in force supporting the many privateers that make the push for victory (more on that in a separate post).

I spent the entirety of the 24 hours running around, camera in hand, trying to soak up the sights and sounds of a truly bucket list event. These are some of the better shots I was able to fire off, each one tells a bit of its own story – if there’s anything that you’d particularly like to know, feel free to leave a comment below and I’ll shed a bit of light.

 

Tags 24hr/ Daytona/ Derek Bell/ Dodge/ Ford GT/ Lamborghini/ Patrick Long/ Porsche/ RSR/ Viper
Join the Conversation
View Comments

0
Related
Two Friends Carving Malibu Canyons In 964s Is The Definition Of A Perfect Sunday
18
Reader Submissions Two Friends Carving Malibu Canyons In 964s Is The Definition Of A Perfect Sunday
January 25, 2017
The Joy Of A Canadian ’67 Ford Mustang Time Capsule
18
Featured The Joy Of A Canadian ’67 Ford Mustang Time Capsule
September 1, 2015
Heaven is Handmade
7
Featured Heaven is Handmade
July 17, 2015
Cheap, Fun, and Fast: You’re Going to Want a Cyclekart
14
Featured Cheap, Fun, and Fast: You’re Going to Want a Cyclekart
April 23, 2015
Is the 4C Worthy of the Alfa Romeo Badge?
43
Featured Is the 4C Worthy of the Alfa Romeo Badge?
February 20, 2015
Monza Rally Is a Legends Showcase
51
Featured Monza Rally Is a Legends Showcase
December 18, 2014

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
wpDiscuz