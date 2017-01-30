GALLERY: Behind The Scenes Of The 24 Hours Of Daytona

Photography by Ted Gushue

As automotive enthusiasts there are few halls as hallowed as the 24 Hours of Daytona. For me, this was my first pilgrimage to the Eastern Florida town that’s made and broken so many of the automotive legends that are the cornerstone of Petrolicious. I was the guest of our friends at Lamborghini, who while have no official factory team in the race were present in force supporting the many privateers that make the push for victory (more on that in a separate post).

I spent the entirety of the 24 hours running around, camera in hand, trying to soak up the sights and sounds of a truly bucket list event. These are some of the better shots I was able to fire off, each one tells a bit of its own story – if there’s anything that you’d particularly like to know, feel free to leave a comment below and I’ll shed a bit of light.

