Gallery: Joe Macari Ferrari In London

Gallery: Joe Macari Ferrari In London

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
January 9, 2017
Photography by Ted Gushue

I dropped by Joe Macari the other day to scope out a few cars we’re hoping to do films on in the near future, namely a very special 250GT SWB that won damn near everything at Goodwood Revival this year. Joe and I met on the Mille Miglia this year, and after an exhausting leg of prosciutto that we worked through together he very cordially invited me by the showroom next time I was in town. I had heard his space was something of an automotive mecca for those in the Greater London area, but I didn’t really get a sense for it until I walked through his doors.

Part mega showroom, part historical restoration shop, and soon to be the only Ferrari Classiche Certified garage in the UK (shhh, full story on that soon) Joe Macari’s is just one of those places you have to see to believe.

While our meeting was brief and focused, I had a few minutes to snap some shots to give you a sense for the place and what you might find there. Expect a lot more to come out of our relationship with Joe Macari and his seemingly endless supply of toys.

Ferrari/ Joe Macari/ London
