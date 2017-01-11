Join the Family

Travel: Gallery: JD Classics Mayfair

Gallery: JD Classics Mayfair

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
January 11, 2017
Photography by Ted Gushue

Mayfair in London is a funny place. Almost oppressive in its ability to make you feel like your wallet is a bit slim. Every corner is anchored by a flagship store, some luggage brand you can’t afford, a shoe store you pray your significant other ever asks you to afford. Sure there are dealerships, bespoke tailors, leatherworkers and whatnot. Sure you can save up and buy these things from them, but largely the place feels like it’s designed for someone else.

Until you walk into JD Classics, which is hands down staffed by some of the most passionate car guys I’ve met in a while. Of course we’re all familiar with their restoration and racing work, you’ve seen it on track for years. But the fact that they maintain a slick dealership in one of the world’s most ridiculous neighborhoods, and it’s staffed by actual car guys who can talk at length about how each one of the cars in there ended up on the lawn at Pebble Beach.

I dropped in the other day to say hey to the team and fired off a few photos. If you’re in the neighborhood and feeling a bit out of sorts, I’d highly encourage you to do the same. It’s a small oasis of car guy tranquility in a vast sea of hyper consumerism.

Tags JD Classics/ London/ Mayfair
1 Comment on "Gallery: JD Classics Mayfair"

Son of stig
Son of stig

while your making your classic car tour in london dont forget about DD classics in Kew and Hexagon ofcourse

2 days 40 minutes ago
