Join Us At The Arizona Concours d'Elegance This Weekend

Join Us At The Arizona Concours d’Elegance This Weekend

By Petrolicious Productions
January 13, 2017
Photos by Arizona Concours d’Elegance

Hey! You! Yes you! Are you in Arizona this weekend? We will be. On Sunday January 15th we’ll be cruising the grounds, snapping away and sharing the experience live online. If you’re there in person we’d love to say hey. Keep a lookout for our founder Afshin Behnia, Editorial Director Ted Gushue and Marketing Director Andrew Poole as we cruise the grounds of the Biltmore.

As always, stay tuned to our Instagram Petrolicious to follow along live.

Ticketing information can be found at the Arizona Concours webpage.

