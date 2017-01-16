Luftgekühlt 4: Dates Officially Announced

Photography by Ted Gushue

If this is your first time hearing about Luftgekühlt, then it’s safe to say that you’re a lost cause. For all the rest of you, get excited. Pat Long and Howie Idelson have officially announced which weekend we’re looking at for the next installment of the epic event, and it’s looking like the first weekend in May, somewhere in the greater Los Angeles area.

Are we pumped? Absolutely. Should you be? Yes.

Here’s a taste of what you can expect from these cats from years past:

