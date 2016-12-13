Join the Family

Street Find: Lotus Europa

Street Find: Lotus Europa

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
December 13, 2016
9 comments

Photography by Ted Gushue

To call this one a “Street Find” is slightly a misnomer. I was cruising up PCH for a shoot with a pal’s 2002 and I saw a familiar face. No, not the driver (I couldn’t see him yet) but that unmistakable grin of a Lotus Europa’s front end. It’s, as you can imagine, a pretty tight knit community out here in LA when it comes to English and European classics so my brain quickly flipped through its automotive rolodex and pulled up a card from none other than Petrolicious film star and Ritte Cycles founder Spencer Canon.

Now, Spencer isn’t exactly a glutton for punishment, but he is someone who’s quite long English automobiles. He was happy to open the car up for me to have a peek, but in order for us to do a proper feature there are still a few kinks he’d like to work out. In the meantime we get to enjoy a little automotive porn from a grey Saturday morning on PCH.

Tags Europa/ Lotus/ Street Find
9 Comments on "Street Find: Lotus Europa"

gerald brennan
gerald brennan

My best friend’s brother owned one. Rich hippie who worked at the Ford steel mill and had nothing better to do with his cash hoard. We called it “the breadwagon.” It almost never ran. Constant state of repair.

3 days 1 hour ago
BDA
BDA

It’s nice to see somebody recognize how cool the Europa is. I’ve had mine since new. I completely rebuilt it with among other mods , a BDA engine replacing the Lotus Twin Cam. When I park, it is rare that somebody doesn’t come up and drool, take pictures, and/or ask me questions about it. A really fun car!

rear roof line.JPG
roof line.JPG
front.JPG
7 days 1 hour ago
Douglas Anderson
Douglas Anderson
My memories of my time with a particular Europa are sweet to say the least. A couple weeks ago one shows up at the tire store where I work part time as the courtesy van driver. ( great job , for a retired old fart) . Anyway, the kids that work there are scared to death of the Lotus , have no idea how to even drive the little bugger in to the shop. Old man to the rescue !! I hobble my self in to the seat , and immediately feel at home. Got it in the shop ,… Read more »
7 days 19 hours ago
Christopher Gay
Christopher Gay

Great story! Thanks for sharing!

7 days 2 hours ago
Rolfie Roberto
Rolfie Roberto

Most bestest favourite car EVER !
I was 16 when I saw one in the flesh and was astounded at how low it was. Even at that age I was too tall to get in.
Thanks for finding this beauty !

7 days 20 hours ago
Spencer Canon
Spencer Canon

Excellent photos and an honor to be featured. This Europa is being setup for some vintage racing, but with a little bit of road worthiness as well. Ted found me on my first shakedown of the car since the rebuild. I had stopped in a lovely location next to the ocean to address a misfire. Still much more to do. I’m looking forward to finishing it up and sharing more of the wonderful qualities of this quirky little car with you all soon.

7 days 20 hours ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger
As contradictory as it may seem …. me loves them Europa’s . I was first introduced to them by my HS Psychology / Anthropology teacher [ y’all still around Jim ? ] who had one as his daily other than winter driver .. and then by a neighbors son inlaw who had the twin cam full JPS regalia Europa . Which I later bought from him in between my ‘ F ‘ word fixations . Loved that little beast … despite cramming my 6’+ frame into it ! And …. not that I’m a fan .. of the show or… Read more »
7 days 23 hours ago
Christopher Gay
Christopher Gay

Agreed, it is always a treat to see the progress photos.

7 days 2 hours ago
Ted Gushue
Ted Gushue

Foose’s Europa is SO sick. Thank you for reminding me of it!!

7 days 22 hours ago
