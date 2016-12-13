Street Find: Lotus Europa

Photography by Ted Gushue

To call this one a “Street Find” is slightly a misnomer. I was cruising up PCH for a shoot with a pal’s 2002 and I saw a familiar face. No, not the driver (I couldn’t see him yet) but that unmistakable grin of a Lotus Europa’s front end. It’s, as you can imagine, a pretty tight knit community out here in LA when it comes to English and European classics so my brain quickly flipped through its automotive rolodex and pulled up a card from none other than Petrolicious film star and Ritte Cycles founder Spencer Canon.

Now, Spencer isn’t exactly a glutton for punishment, but he is someone who’s quite long English automobiles. He was happy to open the car up for me to have a peek, but in order for us to do a proper feature there are still a few kinks he’d like to work out. In the meantime we get to enjoy a little automotive porn from a grey Saturday morning on PCH.

