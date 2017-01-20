Join the Family

Petrolicious members are the few, the proud, the ones who Drive Tastefully. Sign up to engage in conversations and receive our weekly newsletter.

Already a member?

How was the drive?

We're glad you're back.

Not a member yet?

Forgot your password?

Reset Your Password

Gear: These Prints Celebrate The RSR Turbo And The M1 Procar

These Prints Celebrate The RSR Turbo And The M1 Procar

Petrolicious Productions By Petrolicious Productions
January 20, 2017
0 comments

By now you may be familiar with Marc Carreras’ work as we featured his minimalist prints last year. For the New Year, he has tackled two very iconic machines. Dubbed the Trilogy Series, the first two prints in the series illustrate the 1979 BMW M1 Procar and the 1974 Porsche RSR Turbo in all their glory.

Each of the illustrations highlights the cars from a front shot, side profile, and rear shot. With a fine balance of detail and simplicity, these prints stand out from the pack and will look gorgeous framed on your wall.

Printed on 250g high-quality matte paper, these 42×60cm (A2) pieces are offered in limited editions of 250. Both prints are now available in the Petrolicious Shop – head on over to the shop and get yours today.

Join the Conversation
View Comments

0
Related
Save The Grease for Your Garage Floor–Wear a Pair of Coveralls
2
Gear Save The Grease for Your Garage Floor–Wear a Pair of Coveralls
May 30, 2013
Integrate the Integrale into Your Reading List
6
Gear Integrate the Integrale into Your Reading List
May 1, 2013
Vintage Motorsports Jackets Break the Cold
2
Gear Vintage Motorsports Jackets Break the Cold
April 3, 2013
Iconic Racing Prints
7
Gear Iconic Racing Prints
February 18, 2013
Style Inspiration: Jackie Stewart
2
Gear Style Inspiration: Jackie Stewart
January 15, 2013
Book Review: Affiches de l'automobile
18
Gear Book Review: Affiches de l'automobile
November 12, 2012

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
wpDiscuz