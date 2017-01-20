These Prints Celebrate The RSR Turbo And The M1 Procar

By now you may be familiar with Marc Carreras’ work as we featured his minimalist prints last year. For the New Year, he has tackled two very iconic machines. Dubbed the Trilogy Series, the first two prints in the series illustrate the 1979 BMW M1 Procar and the 1974 Porsche RSR Turbo in all their glory.

Each of the illustrations highlights the cars from a front shot, side profile, and rear shot. With a fine balance of detail and simplicity, these prints stand out from the pack and will look gorgeous framed on your wall.

Printed on 250g high-quality matte paper, these 42×60cm (A2) pieces are offered in limited editions of 250. Both prints are now available in the Petrolicious Shop – head on over to the shop and get yours today.

Join the Conversation