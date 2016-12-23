These Prints Show The Ford GT40 As A Pure And Simple Racing Legend

Our pals at INK Studio are digital art and production experts who share the same love for classic performance that we do. By now, you have likely seen their take on the Porsche 917, currently hung in our office. To follow up, they bring us their clean vision of the Ford GT40. Stripped of all livery and set against a clear white backdrop, these images give full focus to the car’s brutal yet beautiful design.

Prints of the Ford GT40 posed in front, rear, and side-profile angles are available for purchase from the Petrolicious Shop, all three brand-new additions are printed with the quality we demand for art in our personal collections.

Get your Ford GT40 prints now in the Petrolicious Shop.

Join the Conversation