Films: This Ferrari 365 2+2 Is A Step Into Lima Peru's Automotive History

Editor’s Note: Jorge Nicolini is the proprietor of Museo de Autos Antiguos Colección Nicolini, Lima Peru’s only classic car museum. His 365 2+2 GT is a tremendous sight to see in a town like Lima, so when we had the chance to tell his story alongside the story of his car we had to jump at it. To read more about his full story and museum, head over to this article to learn more.

 

Join the Conversation
View Comments

6
Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "This Ferrari 365 2+2 Is A Step Into Lima Peru’s Automotive History"

Stephan P
Stephan P

I saw a Fiat 1500 Cabriolet on the streets of Lima and I though that was cool but a vintage Ferrari…..wish I knew about the museum when I was there.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
Brompty
Brompty

You may want to check the translation on much of this video – it seemed to have come straight from Google translate and much of what he said did not make sense on the subtitles.
Otherwise an interesting video, but not a patch on last week’s story. It would have been better to just cover the museum perhaps as the car featured was incidental.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
19 hours 33 minutes ago
Matthew Lange
Matthew Lange

Cool story. Keeping a classic Ferrari running in the U.K. With its large network of specialists is hard enough. Keeping one in such nice condition in Peru must be a massive challenge.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
1 day 2 hours ago
Matthew
Matthew

He also has one the oldest known Audis. Its the purple one. Actually not officially an audi because it was one of the original manufactures ( Wanderer )represented in the four rings. This is the story of Audi officially certifying the car: http://www.audi.com.hk/hk/brand/en/vorsprung_durch_technik/content/2015/07/wanderer-in-peru.html

IMG_3885.JPG
IMG_3853.JPG
Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
1 day 8 hours ago
Matthew
Matthew

I was just at the museum a year ago. You would never know it was there. Me and my brother in law, who lives just down the street from the museum, were the only ones there. Just walked around the entire museum and shop. It’s a fantastic place and if you like cars at all you should check it out.

Vote Up
1
Vote Down  Reply
1 day 8 hours ago
Andrew Salt
Andrew Salt

Thank goodness there are people like Mr Nicolini around to find, restore and present our motoring heritage.

Good on you sir!

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
1 day 9 hours ago
