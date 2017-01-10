We Need To Support This NY State Bill Exempting Historic Vehicles From Front Plates

Photography by Ted Gushue

We’ve all been there, heck, a good chunk of us have even been ticketed for it. The dreaded front license plate has long been the bane of the classic automotive community, and finally New York State is putting it to a vote, joining a long list of states that have figured this out.

Do you live in NY? Do you drive a classic? If you don’t support this then I’m not sure we can be friends.

From the legislation:

S.B. 832 would help protect the aesthetic contours of certain historic vehicles and relieve vehicle owners of the burden and expense of having to create mounting holes on some original bumpers.



S.B. 832 would save money, conserve resources and bring New York in line with other comparable states that are moving to a single plate requirement.

S.B. 832 provides that the single plate requirement would take effect on January 1 in the year after the bill was enacted into law.

Overview: Legislation (S.B. 832) was introduced to provide that a historical motor vehicle which was not manufactured with a license plate display area on the front of the vehicle may display only a single plate on the rear of the vehicle. The bill will be considered by the Senate Transportation Committee.

CLICK HERE TO CONTACT LOCAL LAWMAKERS AND VOICE YOUR SUPPORT OF THIS BILL

Join the Conversation