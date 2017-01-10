Join the Family

Film Gallery: The Lotus Elan +2

Film Gallery: The Lotus Elan +2

Ted Gushue
January 10, 2017
9 comments

Our latest film features the often overlooked 1972 Lotus Elan +2, a car which here at the Petrolicious HQ we literally can’t stop staring at. From a distance you could forgive someone for overlooking the Elan, but as your gaze lingers shapes start to emerge. For me, I start to see shades of Toyota 2000GT in the front, and a dash of Renault Alpine in the back.

It’s lithe, it’s slippery looking. It’s got character.

If you’ve missed our film today, check it out below:

9 Comments on "Film Gallery: The Lotus Elan +2"

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

My dad had one of these growing up, when he bought it, it was finished in a Citroen grey, this was then changed for a nice calypso red. He did a full restoration of it, unfortunately due to family difficulties the car had to be sold soon after the restoration was complete and at the time I was too young to ever get chance to drive it. I would love to find out what happened to it and one day get chance to drive it!

Vote Up
1
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 4 hours ago
Bill Meyer
Bill Meyer

Lordy, the +2 is a pretty little thang but I don’t see any Alpine or 2000 GT there.

Thanks for the profile. I had some experience with an S2 roadster in the late sixties but had completely forgotten this variant.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 7 hours ago
wing nut
wing nut

Loved this car as a child and its stablemate the Europa. Simple, elegant lines with a dash board that, to me, was always quintessentially English and like most Loti exceptional handling.

Vote Up
2
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 7 hours ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger
Honestly Gushue it must be that youth thing once again coming into play . Because in reality I’ve never known anyone worth their salt in the Gearhead universe thats ever ‘ over looked ‘ the much loved and much vaunted Lotus Elan +2 . In as far as your stylistic analysis is concerned . Sorry Ted ole bean but I just aint seein it . Fact is it looks like a Lotus design and only a Lotus period from every angle , stem to stern . Reasons ? Both the 2000GT and the A110 have much more complex lines and… Read more »
Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 9 hours ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger
@ Christopher Gay – You are correct in your assessment that the quality of Lotus is not quite up to Shaker standards .. but your definition of Shaker philosophy is not quite accurate so to you and @ Ian Paul … I give you this . The very essence of Shaker philosophy and what is at the very core of their craftsmanship can be expressed simply and concisely [ yeah I know … not usually my style ] in their own words ; ” First and foremost make it function . Then without sacrificing or losing a single aspect of… Read more »
Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 3 hours ago
Christopher Gay
Christopher Gay
The Shakers produce(d) architecture and furnishings with exceptional craftsmanship, resulting in products that are the epitome of “form follows function”. Nothing superfluous, everything that is needed. Their work is inspirational to many artisans and craftsmen, and I refer to them often to my students. I believe GS is referring to the less is more aspect of these cars and Chapman’s work in general. One might suggest that the build quality does not compare to the Shaker ethos of building something to last forever, but a Formula 1 only needs to last one race (or, at least, that’s how it used… Read more »
Vote Up
1
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 5 hours ago
Ian Paul
Ian Paul

I dont disagree with GS but could someone please explain the meaning of “Shaker zeitgeist” and how it applies………or is this another example of two nations divided by the same language? Cor blimey me old mate.

Vote Up
1
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 7 hours ago
JB21
JB21

You know, a lot of people seem to dislike you quite a bit here, and often for a good reason, too. But when you are right, you are pretty darn right. The design analysis in the article is really shallow, like saying that G-wagen and Bugatti Type 57 are very similar because they have four round things.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 7 hours ago
Ted Gushue
Ted Gushue

I don’t disagree here – I’m thinking it’s more just not frequently in the public conversation. For instance…we haven’t done anything on the Elan +2 in forever. I want that to change, it’s gorgeous.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 9 hours ago
