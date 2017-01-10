Film Gallery: The Lotus Elan +2

Our latest film features the often overlooked 1972 Lotus Elan +2, a car which here at the Petrolicious HQ we literally can’t stop staring at. From a distance you could forgive someone for overlooking the Elan, but as your gaze lingers shapes start to emerge. For me, I start to see shades of Toyota 2000GT in the front, and a dash of Renault Alpine in the back.

It’s lithe, it’s slippery looking. It’s got character.

If you’ve missed our film today, check it out below:

