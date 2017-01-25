Join the Family

Petrolicious members are the few, the proud, the ones who Drive Tastefully. Sign up to engage in conversations and receive our weekly newsletter.

Already a member?

How was the drive?

We're glad you're back.

Not a member yet?

Forgot your password?

Reset Your Password

Articles Films Cars For Sale The Shop Submit Your Story
This 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder Vignale Is A New Start Play This 1954 Jaguar D-Type Represents A Shared History Play This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret Play This 1972 BMW 3.0 CS Coupe Is A Member Of The Family Play
This 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder Vignale Is A New Start Play This 1954 Jaguar D-Type Represents A Shared History Play This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret Play This 1972 BMW 3.0 CS Coupe Is A Member Of The Family Play
Latest
Two Friends Carving Malibu Canyons In 964s Is The Definition Of A Perfect Sunday
18
Reader Submissions Two Friends Carving Malibu Canyons In 964s Is The Definition Of A Perfect Sunday
January 25, 2017
3 Vintage Driving Watches You Can Buy Right Now
10
Gear 3 Vintage Driving Watches You Can Buy Right Now
January 25, 2017
The CEO Of A. Lange & Söhne Watches, Wilhelm Schmid, Is A Massive Classic Car Fan
12
Featured The CEO Of A. Lange & Söhne Watches, Wilhelm Schmid, Is A Massive Classic Car Fan
January 25, 2017
My First Encounter With A Nissan Pao
10
Featured My First Encounter With A Nissan Pao
January 24, 2017
Mario Poltronieri, Abarth Pioneer And Italian F1 Announcer Goes Silent
13
Journal Mario Poltronieri, Abarth Pioneer And Italian F1 Announcer Goes Silent
January 24, 2017
Legendary Ladies Of Motorsport: Violette Cordery
6
Featured Legendary Ladies Of Motorsport: Violette Cordery
January 24, 2017
GALLERY: This 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder Vignale Is A New Start
7
Featured GALLERY: This 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder Vignale Is A New Start
January 24, 2017
Peter Mullin's Bugatti Atlantic Is A Work Of Art
27
Featured Peter Mullin's Bugatti Atlantic Is A Work Of Art
January 23, 2017
A First Hand Account Of Rally Nippon 2016 In Taiwan
21
Travel A First Hand Account Of Rally Nippon 2016 In Taiwan
January 23, 2017
These Prints Celebrate The RSR Turbo And The M1 Procar
3
Gear These Prints Celebrate The RSR Turbo And The M1 Procar
January 20, 2017
5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 20th Edition
1
Journal 5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 20th Edition
January 20, 2017
This 1963 Morris Cooper Is From The Land Down Under
24
Featured This 1963 Morris Cooper Is From The Land Down Under
January 20, 2017
View All
Featured
Why Do We Always Forget The Ferrari 456?
Featured Why Do We Always Forget The Ferrari 456?
I finally had a chance to ask that question to a dear friend the other day when we were shooting his 911 in Bedford New York. Ben Clymer is the founder of Hodinkee.com, what I and many others consider to be the gold standard of the watch world. Ben’s had the pleasure of being in […]
This BMW 2002 S14 EVO Swap Is The Perfect Sleeper
Featured This BMW 2002 S14 EVO Swap Is The Perfect Sleeper
Our pals over at Stance Works profiled the cars of Jeff Tighe earlier this year, and when I read about his commitment to craftsmanship it stuck with me. I had it in the back of my mind to keep an eye out for the cars he’s worked on (a tough feat considering they all look bone stock […]
This Shelby GT500KR Is Tearing Through Tires In Iceland
Featured This Shelby GT500KR Is Tearing Through Tires In Iceland
As a native of Iceland, I grew up seeing cars from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The town that I still live in is located next to the Keflavik Airport, the Gateway to Iceland. It used to host NAS Keflavik which at that time was a NATO Base where American GI´s and their families […]
This BMW 2002 Tii Stroker Is Prowling The Streets Of Los Angeles
Featured This BMW 2002 Tii Stroker Is Prowling The Streets Of Los Angeles
With a huge list of modifications, it represents one owner’s unintentional passion project
Martin Logé Makes Maseratis Magnificent Again In Santa Barbara
Featured Martin Logé Makes Maseratis Magnificent Again In Santa Barbara
Fantuzzi only made 10 450Ss and they were all right hand drive. Martin Logé didn’t like that, so when a scrap heap of a Maserati Mexico came through his shop, he saw an opportunity.
This Dream House In Bangkok Is Built Around The Garage
Featured This Dream House In Bangkok Is Built Around The Garage
Photography by Tenn When Tenn Xoomsai Na Ayudhya went to renovate his house in central Bangkok, he did exactly what we’ve all dreamt of doing: he brought the garage indoors. I had the pleasure of tearing around Thailand for a few days...
Films
This 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder Vignale Is A New Start Play

This 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder Vignale Is A New Start

This 1954 Jaguar D-Type Represents A Shared History
Play Films This 1954 Jaguar D-Type Represents A Shared History
January 17, 2017
This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret
Play Films This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret
January 10, 2017
This 1972 BMW 3.0 CS Coupe Is A Member Of The Family
Play Films This 1972 BMW 3.0 CS Coupe Is A Member Of The Family
January 3, 2017
The Aston Martin DB4 GT Lightweight Is Much Stronger Than English Breakfast Tea
Play Films The Aston Martin DB4 GT Lightweight Is Much Stronger Than English Breakfast Tea
December 27, 2016
This Ferrari 365 2+2 Is A Step Into Lima Peru's Automotive History
Play Films This Ferrari 365 2+2 Is A Step Into Lima Peru's Automotive History
December 20, 2016
Dominick's European Car Repair Is A Living Legacy
Play Films Dominick's European Car Repair Is A Living Legacy
December 13, 2016
View All
Most Popular This Week
Peter Mullin's Bugatti Atlantic Is A Work Of Art
27
Featured Peter Mullin's Bugatti Atlantic Is A Work Of Art
January 23, 2017
These Prints Celebrate The RSR Turbo And The M1 Procar
3
Gear These Prints Celebrate The RSR Turbo And The M1 Procar
January 20, 2017
5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 20th Edition
1
Journal 5 Instagrammers Worth Following, January 20th Edition
January 20, 2017
Remembering the Moment Ayrton Senna First Made His Mark
12
Featured Remembering the Moment Ayrton Senna First Made His Mark
April 30, 2015
Cheap, Fun, and Fast: You’re Going to Want a Cyclekart
14
Featured Cheap, Fun, and Fast: You’re Going to Want a Cyclekart
April 23, 2015
Jack Nicholson’s Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser Stands In
18
Reader Submissions Jack Nicholson’s Mercedes-Benz 600 Grosser Stands In
February 3, 2015