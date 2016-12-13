GALLERY: A Forest Full Of Rotting Classics Is Eerily Beautiful

Photography by Petra Sagnak

Retired German racing river Michael Fröhlich lives a pretty quiet life these days in Dusseldorf Germany. His racing career is accomplished, his place in life sound and spoken for, but his home? It’s surrounded by a massive graveyard filled with one car for every year he’s been alive. He’s not quiet about this collection of rotted masterpieces, he’s actually been interviewed dozens and dozens of times about it.

In an interview in the UK’s The Sun, Fröhlich explained “The story of this park is a story of my life. There are 50 pieces of my life, 50 pieces of the year of myself. I wanted to demonstrate that nature is stronger than human brain, or human engineering. It’s a matter of taste and a matter of freedom and what you can do – what you’re allowed to do. When I started with this they looked nearly not new, but they looked a little bit ugly – used cars – and now you can see the nature. The nature is the boss.”

I’d actually wager most of you reading this have seen a photo or two of his collection at some point during the last five years. But when Petra Sagnak, one of our most talented photographers mentioned that she was paying him a visit, we jumped at the chance to share her work.

Scroll through the gallery for an eerily beautiful look into Michael’s collection.

