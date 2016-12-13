Join the Family

Featured: GALLERY: A Forest Full Of Rotting Classics Is Eerily Beautiful

GALLERY: A Forest Full Of Rotting Classics Is Eerily Beautiful

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
December 13, 2016
15 comments

Photography by Petra Sagnak

Retired German racing river Michael Fröhlich lives a pretty quiet life these days in Dusseldorf Germany. His racing career is accomplished, his place in life sound and spoken for, but his home? It’s surrounded by a massive graveyard filled with one car for every year he’s been alive. He’s not quiet about this collection of rotted masterpieces, he’s actually been interviewed dozens and dozens of times about it.

In an interview in the UK’s The Sun, Fröhlich explained “The story of this park is a story of my life. There are 50 pieces of my life, 50 pieces of the year of myself. I wanted to demonstrate that nature is stronger than human brain, or human engineering. It’s a matter of taste and a matter of freedom and what you can do – what you’re allowed to do. When I started with this they looked nearly not new, but they looked a little bit ugly – used cars – and now you can see the nature. The nature is the boss.”

I’d actually wager most of you reading this have seen a photo or two of his collection at some point during the last five years. But when Petra Sagnak, one of our most talented photographers mentioned that she was paying him a visit, we jumped at the chance to share her work.

Scroll through the gallery for an eerily beautiful look into Michael’s collection.

Tags Jaguar/ Michael Fröhlich/ Porsche
15 Comments on "GALLERY: A Forest Full Of Rotting Classics Is Eerily Beautiful"

Kenneth Geelhaar
Kenneth Geelhaar
I think these photographs would make a wonderful 2017 or 2018 calendar myself. My father drag raced a 1938 Chevrolet coupe during the sixties and early seventies. Mom and dad separated until that car was sold then she came back. The guy that bought it sold it to another guy (Flipper). That guy put it on the street and lost his license with it. To make a long story short, that car has been rotting away in a field for years. Many people have offered to buy it from him and he will not part with it. I think it… Read more »
2 hours 58 minutes ago
De Dion
De Dion

Quite a powerful art piece and I really like it.

There is enough (or too much) cars for people to enjoy. No reason to cry for 50 rotting ones

5 days 10 hours ago
Dieut et mon Droit
Dieut et mon Droit

Dementia? who knows..A powerful, albeit disturbing statement no less. One would hope his will does not instruct the destruction of the remains; though, I am not sure whether the alternative of vulture auction houses and profiteering merchants would be a better fate.

As for the photography, it does convey the horror feeling of the auto cemetery, but it is overpowering and closer to post-processed art style renderings than snaps, Maybe less is more sometimes.

5 days 14 hours ago
Bill Meyer
Bill Meyer

Lordy, that fella would probably burn Buddah’s baby pictures and then brag about it.

6 days 1 hour ago
John Darlow
John Darlow

This is a conceit only the wealthy, jaded, self obsessed could perpetrate. How sad.

6 days 9 hours ago
Andrew Salt
Andrew Salt
Agreed. I used to have a Classic Range Rover that was always needing various parts which were expensive, even by aftermarket manufacturers. I was out walking with the family one time in some woods in Worcestershire and came across a farm with 20 to 30 RR Classics in various states of decay – clearly never again to turn a wheel on the road. I approached the farmer to see if I could have a few bits and pieces (for suitable payment, of course) to keep mine running, but was told to bugger off. Very sad that some people allow this… Read more »
6 days 8 hours ago
Viktor Koot
Viktor Koot

My hands itch to get there and try to save what I can…. Maybe that’s the real power and beauty of this place. I understand, can appreciate, but it’s hard to accept.

6 days 22 hours ago
Mark St Clair
Mark St Clair

Yes, “death by HDR” would be a more apt title. As for the owner of the cars… What a waste, his to do with how he sees fit but there is no respect here.

7 days 7 hours ago
Petra Sagnak
Petra Sagnak

Sorry, but I have to say: I didn’t`t use HDR… Anyway…

6 days 18 hours ago
Andrew Salt
Andrew Salt

HDR photography can be just too overpowering sometimes. Clever, but sometimes less is more.

7 days 11 hours ago
Petra Sagnak
Petra Sagnak

I never use HDR, because I don`t like it. I use my own way to handle the colours and contrast. Anyhow, you can not make it right to everybody. Thank you for your feedback. 🙂

6 days 17 hours ago
Emil
Emil

What happened to all those beautiful ?

7 days 12 hours ago
Boz Boschen
Boz Boschen

I think the same point could be made in a more subtle, less destructive way.

7 days 14 hours ago
FH944
FH944

These photos make me cringe… I’m thoroughly disturbed now.

7 days 21 hours ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger

Eeesh … maybe I’m the only one but to be honest I find all that decay , rot and destruction to be on the verge of depressing as well as creepily vulgar and profane . I’ mean seriously … what a waste ………….

As for the photographs themselves though apart from the subject matter ? Yeah … now those are beautiful

7 days 22 hours ago
