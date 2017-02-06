Join the Family

Petrolicious members are the few, the proud, the ones who Drive Tastefully. Sign up to engage in conversations and receive our weekly newsletter.

Already a member?

How was the drive?

We're glad you're back.

Not a member yet?

Forgot your password?

Reset Your Password

Journal: GALLERY: The Best Time To Catch A Jaguar XJ220 Is After A Spirited Drive

GALLERY: The Best Time To Catch A Jaguar XJ220 Is After A Spirited Drive

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
February 6, 2017
0 comments

Photography by Ted Gushue

Friend of Petrolicious Philip Sarofim isn’t shy when it comes to his passion for all things automotive. Having amassed what for many would be considered a dream collection, he now spends his free time driving the living hell out of them – as the car gods intended. He and I spent the better part of Saturday tearing through Malibu canyons, which eventually led us to our friend Howard’s Malibu Rocky Oaks, where naturally the only thing left to do was to whip out the camera and start shooting.

Personally the XJ220 occupies a rarified list of cars that only really existed in video games. If I’m not mistaken the first time I ever “drove” one of these bad boys it was on a PC in the computer lab at my grade school, and I was steering it with a keyboard in Need For Speed against the Ford GT90. So to not only see one in person, but to drive alongside one for a day was something of a religious experience. To sit in the car alone is to enter a time warp to a very strange time in the marque’s history – the dash dials for instance look to be borrowed from a Ford Econoline.

Its spartan interior is punctuated by the radically utilitarian drivetrain that enjoys no power steering whatsoever. At speed this, in my opinion, provides a shockingly accurate amount of road feel for a car this big, something akin to my 911 but nearly twice as long. As long as you’re not trying to valet it yourself on a hill, this is a massive bonus in terms of drivability.

As for this gallery, it’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we have planned around this particular XJ220, stay tuned…

Tags Jaguar/ Malibu/ XJ220
Join the Conversation
View Comments

0
Related
Slovenian Artist's Love for F1 began with a Video Game
13
Journal Slovenian Artist's Love for F1 began with a Video Game
November 18, 2013
Seven Cars for the Best Fall Driving
8
Journal Seven Cars for the Best Fall Driving
October 21, 2013
A Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Purchased Under an Olive Tree in Sicily
24
Journal A Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Purchased Under an Olive Tree in Sicily
September 17, 2013
The Birdcage Sings the Music of Maserati
12
Journal The Birdcage Sings the Music of Maserati
August 19, 2013
Which Seventies Japanese Hot Box Would You Restore?
3
Journal Which Seventies Japanese Hot Box Would You Restore?
July 22, 2013
Vintage Beemer Twin Brochures Make Us Want to Ride
10
Journal Vintage Beemer Twin Brochures Make Us Want to Ride
June 26, 2013

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
wpDiscuz