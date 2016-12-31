Just Because: A Chevron B16 Roaring Around COTA Is A Beautiful Thing

Photography by Will Mederski

As you might have noticed, a few months ago we sent our photographer Will Mederski to COTA during an SVRA race to track down some of the most incredible cars on the grid. Obviously what we are looking at here is the legendary Chevron B16, penned and built by Derek Bennett and raced in period by Brian Redman.

The design shares much of its DNA with the 908, and eventually the 908 spyder whose creation was influenced by Redman’s feedback that the heavier coupe wouldn’t be as competitive on the grid. The eventual creation of the spyder would lead to a long line of successfully campaigned models, ranging from the B19, B21, B23, B26, and the B31.

At any rate, we were unable to track down the owner for a proper interview, but it seemed like an absolute crime to let these photos burn a hole in our server. Hope you enjoy them as much as we did taking them.

Join the Conversation