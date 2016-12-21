Just Because: A Lancia 037 Tearing Up Monza Is A Beautiful Thing

Photography by Rosario Liberti

Our man in the field Rosario Liberti was at the Monza Rally show not just a few weeks ago and spotted this stunning 037 doing it’s thing. I’ve been trying to track down the full story of the car from its owner Luca Malatesta of Keysport, but the photos have just been burning a hole in our CMS, dying to be shared with the world.

As a result, I feel it’s right that they be shared with you as a little bit of holiday rally porn. Enjoy!

Join the Conversation