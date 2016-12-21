Join the Family

Featured: Just Because: A Lancia 037 Tearing Up Monza Is A Beautiful Thing

Just Because: A Lancia 037 Tearing Up Monza Is A Beautiful Thing

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
December 21, 2016
7 comments

Photography by Rosario Liberti

Our man in the field Rosario Liberti was at the Monza Rally show not just a few weeks ago and spotted this stunning 037 doing it’s thing. I’ve been trying to track down the full story of the car from its owner Luca Malatesta of Keysport, but the photos have just been burning a hole in our CMS, dying to be shared with the world.

As a result, I feel it’s right that they be shared with you as a little bit of holiday rally porn. Enjoy!

 

 

 

Tags 037/ Autodromo Nazionale Monza/ Lancia/ Monza Rally Show/ Rally
7 Comments on "Just Because: A Lancia 037 Tearing Up Monza Is A Beautiful Thing"

anatoly arutunoff
anatoly arutunoff

i sold mine to the late al cosentino. it had more abarth logos than lancia. as delivered it was set up with more understeer than a buick, but when properly adjusted it was gangbusters. came with an english owner's manual and a guarantee; the gentleman handed me the papers and said "of course you know this means nothing." $26k brand new for the last homologation special ever.

7 minutes 6 seconds ago
Dennis White
Dennis White

Aren't these great nasty little machines! And in light of recent events, which may leave me more disposable income to spread into the car world, Happy Holidays everyone!

10 hours 51 minutes ago
Dennis White
Dennis White

The sky is falling! The sky is falling!! It hit someone on the head (I think a while ago)!

5 hours 16 minutes ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger
Errr … I's afraid your perceived ' disposable ' income in light of current events is about to be disposed of .. by anyone but you unless you're planning on selling off in the next 10 days or so . Guaranteed . From one who knows * So … err … Happy Festivus …. cause they aint nuthin to be merry about and the New Year's looking to be pure hell . * Don't believe me ? Have a look at just the auto industry alone . 150 day average inventory across all major manufactures – 20,000 announced layoffs in… Read more »
6 hours 26 minutes ago
Loukas Mexis
Loukas Mexis

Oh my god there is foam coming out of my mouth.

12 hours 5 minutes ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger

Ahhh … finally … something worthy of my attention this morning … but errr … where's the article ?

1 day 9 hours ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger

Thanks for the explanation . And heck … the photos alone are worth it . But here's hoping you track down the backstory as well . As for holiday wishes though ? Errr .. in light of recent events the best I can pull off is … errr .. happy … ahhh .. Festivus ( ? )

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Festivus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Festivus

12 hours 15 minutes ago
