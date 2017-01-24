Join the Family

Petrolicious members are the few, the proud, the ones who Drive Tastefully. Sign up to engage in conversations and receive our weekly newsletter.

Already a member?

How was the drive?

We're glad you're back.

Not a member yet?

Forgot your password?

Reset Your Password

Featured: My First Encounter With A Nissan Pao

My First Encounter With A Nissan Pao

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
January 24, 2017
6 comments

Photography by Ted Gushue

It’s true what they say: Out of sight, out of mind.

I’d never seen a Nissan Pao in person before. I’d heard of them, sure – friends of friends had mentioned the existence of these mythological Kei cars for years, but to see one in person? That just wasn’t a thing. Mercifully, thanks to the 25 year rule, more and more of these little guys are popping up on American roads.

One such example is owned by Petrolicious reader Godis Sanchez, who just so happens to live not far from Petrolicious HQ. He dropped an email seeing if we’d be interested in checking out his new toy, and the answer was obvious.

Ted Gushue: Tell me a bit about how the Pao started with a Nissan because it’s a story I think not many people really know.

Godis Sanchez: This car was built by Nissan in the Pike Factory from 1989 to 1991. It was a limited production vehicle only sold in Japan and never came to the states. It sold out within three hours.

TG: How many were going to be made in the run?

GS: The whole run lasted about 52,000 cars in total.

TG: 52,000 people living in Japan ordered one of these within three hours?

GS: Yes, but that’s including the different varieties that they had. They had one that was called the Be-1. Then, there was the Nissan Figaro. There was a Nissan Pao and the last one was the Nissan S-Cargo.

TG: These cars aren’t very fast, are they?

GS: No. It has a full 52-horsepower, 0 to 60 depending on the dinner you have last night. That’s about it.

TG: When did you first become aware of them?

GS: I’d been searching for one for a while and I was looking for the perfect one. I wanted the specific color. I wanted with a canvas top because they also came with a tin top, but I wanted canvas top, and I was specifically also looking for automatic, three-speed automatic.

TG: Where’s the market at on them? What do these trade for?

GS: Many people ask about the value. To me, the value is driving around, having fun, seeing the people that smile when you show up and everybody comes around you and ask you, “What is that?” That’s the value that the car brings to me. Money-wise, it’s just not important.

TG: For sure. I meant more in the … just because it’s something that I could never compare to anything else.

GS: Yeah. It’s different. It’s unique. Most of the people say that it looks kind of like a Mini and a Fiat, and different little features on it, but I love the fact that it’s just different.

Tags Compact/ Japanese/ Kei Car/ Nissan Pao/ Small
Join the Conversation
View Comments

6
Related
What Do You Think Of The Toyota S-FR Concept?
15
Featured What Do You Think Of The Toyota S-FR Concept?
October 8, 2015
The Joy Of A Canadian ’67 Ford Mustang Time Capsule
18
Featured The Joy Of A Canadian ’67 Ford Mustang Time Capsule
September 1, 2015
Heaven is Handmade
7
Featured Heaven is Handmade
July 17, 2015
Cheap, Fun, and Fast: You’re Going to Want a Cyclekart
14
Featured Cheap, Fun, and Fast: You’re Going to Want a Cyclekart
April 23, 2015
Is the 4C Worthy of the Alfa Romeo Badge?
43
Featured Is the 4C Worthy of the Alfa Romeo Badge?
February 20, 2015
Monza Rally Is a Legends Showcase
51
Featured Monza Rally Is a Legends Showcase
December 18, 2014

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "My First Encounter With A Nissan Pao"

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
James
James

Wow that’s a really extensive interview!

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 23 minutes ago
Ted Gushue
Ted Gushue

Godis was a man of few words!

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 1 minute ago
Nigel McHugh
Nigel McHugh

https://www.donedeal.ie/all?words=Figaro&area=Ireland

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
18 hours 23 minutes ago
Nigel McHugh
Nigel McHugh

Figaro’s probably the most common of the Japanese “Resto” style grey imports.
Dozens of them running around here in Ireland. Have a look at this Sales page, especially the one with the Mk2 Jag. nose!

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
18 hours 24 minutes ago
JB21
JB21
Corrections. 1) It’s not a Kei car, as it’s based on Nissan March of the time, with 1 litre engine, makes it class above Kei. 2) It was sold out in 3 months, not 3 hours. 3) 52,000 units do not include other Pike cars, Be-1, Figaro, and S-Cargo. Indeed, Pao was the best selling of Pike cars. 4) S-Cargo is not mechanically related to Be-1, Figaro, Pao, or March, actually, so it’s an oddball of the Pike cars. 5) Sorry to disappoint, the Pao (and Be-1 and Figaro) drive just like March (Micra) of the time, meaning, dynamically, they… Read more »
Vote Up
3
Vote Down  Reply
20 hours 6 minutes ago
FH944
FH944

The wheels on this car are incredibly unique!
I’d have to say my favorite feature by far has got to be the grill. Very handsome little car.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
21 hours 7 minutes ago
wpDiscuz