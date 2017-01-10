Join the Family

Petrolicious members are the few, the proud, the ones who Drive Tastefully. Sign up to engage in conversations and receive our weekly newsletter.

Already a member?

How was the drive?

We're glad you're back.

Not a member yet?

Forgot your password?

Reset Your Password

Films: This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret

This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret

Typically 2+2 body styles are less desirable to two-seaters—that’s true of the Datsun 240Z and the Lotus Elan. But with the Lotus the Plus 2 wears the larger size with elegance, and at a still-attainable price point. While not enjoying the valuation of the lighter drophead coupe, the 10 inches of additional width and two feet of length give the classic a character of its own.

Brieuc like other Elan enthusiasts was initially looking for a convertible, but fell in love when he saw this 1972 +2 coupe in Lotus Yellow with matching numbers. Beautifully maintained on the outside with not even a hint of a crack in its fiberglass body, the Elan delights on the inside with its burl wood dash.

“I’m an idiot but I love it. I love this car,” said Brieuc. Seeing the lithe, 2000-pound coupe in motion, we can see why.

Want to take a closer look at the +2? Hop over to our gallery for this film by clicking here.

Drive Tastefully®

Tags Made To Drive
Join the Conversation
View Comments

8
Related
The Fiat 514 Is Pure Pre-War Satisfaction
Play Films The Fiat 514 Is Pure Pre-War Satisfaction
September 3, 2013
The Uncompromising Legendary Lancia Stratos
Play Films The Uncompromising Legendary Lancia Stratos
July 2, 2013
The Jaguar XKE Is Last of the Breed
Play Films The Jaguar XKE Is Last of the Breed
April 5, 2013
The Testarossa Presence
Play Films The Testarossa Presence
February 12, 2013
San Francisco Skyline
Play Films San Francisco Skyline
December 4, 2012
Man of Morgan
Play Films Man of Morgan
September 26, 2012

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret"

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Chris Ribbe
Chris Ribbe

Beautifully told and lensed story of classic car hero Mssr. Brieuc, who is circling a classic Lotus around Paris with locked joints.
Good that you had the go-kart training!
Thank you Petrolicious for spreading the word of this truly gasoline booded enthusiast.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
2 days 25 minutes ago
The_CWO
The_CWO

An amazing tale from a through and through petrolhead.

-Shiang

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
2 days 9 hours ago
Alexandre Goncalves
Alexandre Goncalves

Beautiful story!

I don’t like these Lotus (and most british cars of this period), but one thing’s for sure Mr. Brieuc – You’re not an idiot! The fact is that, most wifes (as lovely as they are) just don’t get it :).

It’s all about the passion of owning a classic car and driving it!

All the best to you, and your journey to recovery!

PS: Petrolicious, you’ve been to Germany, France, Italy, Spain – what about Portugal? 🙂

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 6 hours ago
Dieut et mon Droit
Dieut et mon Droit

“Je suis con, mais enfin j’aime ça”: Touched a nerve there, Brieuc. Chapeau!

Great Petrolicious-of-old feature, nicely done.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 16 hours ago
Phil Auldridge
Phil Auldridge
A beautifully filmed treatise, with lots of recognizable Paris icons (the street along the Seine, the passage through the Louvre, etc). I owned the Elan roadster, a close cousin, back in the ’70’s, and viewing the actual car scenes brought back all my bad memories of this decidedly beautiful car.. From the first frames of the first start off, it is easy to see the stubborn jerkiness from the rubber Guibo halfshaft couplings. That trait alone would be grounds for suicide, as a smooth takeoff can be virtually impossible. Then there is the jumpy tach needle, not at all unexpected… Read more »
Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
3 days 21 hours ago
Brompty
Brompty

Lotus became synonymous with Lots of Trouble, Usually Serious, but the early cars are obviously excellent. This one in particular (the Elan +2) is a cracker – room for four, looks like a two-seater coupe with superb engines. A true practical classic and this one comes with a fantastic story too.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
4 days 1 hour ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger
Errr .. much as I loves them … Lotus’s have always been unreliable . fickle and a pant load of trouble from day one . Still are as a matter of fact . The thing with Lotus is .. if you go into them with Eyes Wide Open … they have one of the highest SPM [ smiles per mile ] factor of any car on the road … when they work . So you need to be prepared for the worst … cause it aint a matter of if … but rather when and how bad will it be… Read more »
Vote Up
-1
Vote Down  Reply
4 days 22 minutes ago
Guitar Slinger
Guitar Slinger

A wonderful car . A touching story . Fantastic cinematography [ is there any better time to be in Paris than the night ? OK .. well maybe on a gently raining night ] with some pretty decent and appropriate background music to boot

Two thumbs up .. and to Mssr . Brieuc I say ;

Rock On – Drive On ( despite it all ) Remain Tasteful .. and please do Carry On

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
4 days 4 hours ago
wpDiscuz