This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret
Typically 2+2 body styles are less desirable to two-seaters—that’s true of the Datsun 240Z and the Lotus Elan. But with the Lotus the Plus 2 wears the larger size with elegance, and at a still-attainable price point. While not enjoying the valuation of the lighter drophead coupe, the 10 inches of additional width and two feet of length give the classic a character of its own.
Brieuc like other Elan enthusiasts was initially looking for a convertible, but fell in love when he saw this 1972 +2 coupe in Lotus Yellow with matching numbers. Beautifully maintained on the outside with not even a hint of a crack in its fiberglass body, the Elan delights on the inside with its burl wood dash.
“I’m an idiot but I love it. I love this car,” said Brieuc. Seeing the lithe, 2000-pound coupe in motion, we can see why.
Want to take a closer look at the +2? Hop over to our gallery for this film by clicking here.
8 Comments on "This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret"
Beautifully told and lensed story of classic car hero Mssr. Brieuc, who is circling a classic Lotus around Paris with locked joints.
Good that you had the go-kart training!
Thank you Petrolicious for spreading the word of this truly gasoline booded enthusiast.
An amazing tale from a through and through petrolhead.
-Shiang
Beautiful story!
I don’t like these Lotus (and most british cars of this period), but one thing’s for sure Mr. Brieuc – You’re not an idiot! The fact is that, most wifes (as lovely as they are) just don’t get it :).
It’s all about the passion of owning a classic car and driving it!
All the best to you, and your journey to recovery!
PS: Petrolicious, you’ve been to Germany, France, Italy, Spain – what about Portugal? 🙂
“Je suis con, mais enfin j’aime ça”: Touched a nerve there, Brieuc. Chapeau!
Great Petrolicious-of-old feature, nicely done.
Lotus became synonymous with Lots of Trouble, Usually Serious, but the early cars are obviously excellent. This one in particular (the Elan +2) is a cracker – room for four, looks like a two-seater coupe with superb engines. A true practical classic and this one comes with a fantastic story too.
A wonderful car . A touching story . Fantastic cinematography [ is there any better time to be in Paris than the night ? OK .. well maybe on a gently raining night ] with some pretty decent and appropriate background music to boot
Two thumbs up .. and to Mssr . Brieuc I say ;
Rock On – Drive On ( despite it all ) Remain Tasteful .. and please do Carry On