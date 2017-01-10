This 1972 Lotus Elan +2 Is A Classic Purchased Without Regret

Typically 2+2 body styles are less desirable to two-seaters—that’s true of the Datsun 240Z and the Lotus Elan. But with the Lotus the Plus 2 wears the larger size with elegance, and at a still-attainable price point. While not enjoying the valuation of the lighter drophead coupe, the 10 inches of additional width and two feet of length give the classic a character of its own.

Brieuc like other Elan enthusiasts was initially looking for a convertible, but fell in love when he saw this 1972 +2 coupe in Lotus Yellow with matching numbers. Beautifully maintained on the outside with not even a hint of a crack in its fiberglass body, the Elan delights on the inside with its burl wood dash.

“I’m an idiot but I love it. I love this car,” said Brieuc. Seeing the lithe, 2000-pound coupe in motion, we can see why.

