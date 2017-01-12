Unique & Limited’s Ferrari 250 GTO Tribute Now In The Petrolicious Shop

The Ferrari 250 GTO designed by Giotto Bizzarrini is lauded as one of the greatest Ferraris ever. It’s no wonder—the legendary GT dominated the Tourist Trophy Race in the early ‘60s, and prices of the 36 examples in existence have ballooned into the stratosphere since then. Our video celebrating the car has also been one of our most popular to date.

The artists at Unique & Limited have commemorated the 250 GTO and its racing history at Goodwood with a set of posters, which we’ve made available here on our site. It includes Graham Hill’s 1963 Tourist Trophy-winning model, as well as the only 250 GTO to ever be finished in white – a car driven to second place in the same year by Mike Parkes.

Production run has been limited to 1000, and as with Unique & Limited’s other creations, it’s printed on high-quality paper stock to last for years to come.

Head over to the Shop to browse our latest additions.

Join the Conversation