Gear: 3 Vintage Driving Watches You Can Buy Right Now

By Isaac Wingold
December 20, 2016
Condition is ultimately the name of the game when collecting vintage watches, and it doesn’t get better than NOS, or new old stock. Seeing a great vintage watch in its original state is becoming an increasingly rarer sight with the passing of each and every day, which is why when an untouched watch comes up for sale, it’s important to take notice, as both a point of reference for grading other examples, and for your own personal enjoyment. This week, let’s take a look at three different chronographs, all of which have been preserved incredibly, and are now being offered in new old stock condition.

Elgin Chronograph

While browsing through eBay earlier this week, my interest was piqued when I saw an Elgin chronograph that reminded me of a Heuer Camaro, photographed upon a pair of handsome looking Autodromo stringback driving gloves.

The Australian seller’s gloves may not be up for grabs, but the original box — which the watch looks to have never left — is, along with a host of tags, and two straps. All in all, this looks to be a terrific full set, new old stock watch for the money.

Exotic Dial Tudor Ref. 9412/0

Next up, we’ve got a chronograph by Tudor, which some collectors often refer to affectionately as the “Big Block,” due to its chunky case, that’s suited perfectly for modern tastes. But this is no ordinary Big Block, as it features the more desirable exotic dial with orange accents, and has more than likely never been worn.

Save for a few “very minor signs of handling,” the watch is brand new, and includes all of the original boxes and papers that it was originally sold with. The very first word in the listing just about sums up my thoughts on this piece being offered by Eric Ku of 10 Past Ten — “Wow.”

Audi Design Quattro Chronograph by Certina

The last piece we’ll be taking a look at this week is one that I actually didn’t know existed until the other day. Much like how Porsche Design partnered with Orfina to produce a line of matte black chronographs in the 1980s, Audi evidently collaborated with Certina on this unique looking Quattro chronograph.

Aesthetically, the Quattro is reminiscent of Giuigiaro’s Seiko 7A28-7000, but what makes this watch so interesting is the included “das Zeit-System” (The Time System) set, that allowed the watch to be worn on a number of different bracelets, a cord, or even around one’s neck. This example is in true NOS condition, along with the full Zeit-System set.

Tags Certina/ Driving Watches/ Elgin/ TUDOR
