Event Recap: Period Correct And Audi Launch A Capsule Collection

Photography courtesy Denis Podmarkov

Slickster automotive fashion label Period Correct has been putting out minimal aesthetic gear for a few seasons now. We’re big fans of the way that they distill automotive heritage into an incredibly tidy packages, backed in part by one of our heroes, Jeff Zwart.

They’ve just teamed up with Audi to do something that’s a little non-traditional for the brand. Now I may be venting my own frustration here, but for a carmaker like Audi that has such rich ties to motorsport, I find that they do less than they could to celebrate their heritage. By comparison, BMW has the massive BMW Group Classic division, servicing every classic on the road today as well as campaigning some incredibly special cars around the world. Audi has been a bit lacking in this area, so when I see them doing something like this I get quite excited.

Have a look at the event in case you weren’t able to drop by, it’s rather nice to ogle a SportQuattro now and again. Care to snag anything that you see? It’s all available at Period-correct.com

Join the Conversation