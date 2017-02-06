Join the Family

Journal: Cars & Coffee: Trancas Country Market, 2.5.2017

Cars & Coffee: Trancas Country Market, 2.5.2017

Ted Gushue By Ted Gushue
February 6, 2017
Photography by Ted Gushue

All across the world, we petrolheads set our alarms for ungodly hours on Sunday mornings before driving occasionally long distances, before arriving at empty parking lots to stand around and gawk at each other’s incredible garage escapees.

This last Sunday, I stopped by the Trancas Country Market as one does on the first Sunday each month. We’re always trying to cover more of these, so if you know of one in your neck of the woods drop us a line. Who knows, we just might show up.

Have a question about any of the cars pictured? We likely had a chat with most of these cars owners. Just jump in the comments and we’ll get back to you…

 

